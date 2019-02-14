North Douglas senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Wing/post.
Age: 18.
Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, sand volleyball, Student Council, FBLA, National Honor Society.
GPA: 3.95.
College Plans: Linn-Benton Community College, then planning to transfer to Oregon State University and obtain business degree.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, point guard for UO women's basketball team.
Performance: Led the Skyline North champions to a pair of wins over Yoncalla and Elkton last week, compiling 35 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
Quotable: "I feel pretty good about the season (so far). We have positive attitudes and I think we can make it far into the postseason — definitely to the (Class 1A) state tournament. Our goal every game is to hold the other team to 28 points and we've done a pretty good job of that. I used to be a leader by example, but as a senior I've become more of a vocal leader."
