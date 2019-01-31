Sutherlin junior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Center/post.
Age: 17.
Hobbies: Riding 4-wheelers at the Oregon Dunes, riding horses, soccer, cross country, track and field.
College Plans: Wants to be dental hygienist.
GPA: 3.91.
Performance: Scored 15 points in a 55-35 Far West League win over St. Mary’s.
Quotable: “We’re starting to get the hang of it. We have a lot of young girls on the team and just being able to figure out how everyone plays and read each other’s minds is hard. So the more we play together we’re starting to improve tremendously. I’ve definitely improved from past years, so I’m happy with my performance this year.”
