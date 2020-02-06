AMY DICKOVER
Sutherlin junior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, hanging out, hiking, National Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA).
GPA: 4.0.
College Plans: Undecided, but would like to have athletics involved.
Favorite Athlete: Enjoys watching all sports.
Performance: Scored 20 points in win over St. Mary’s. Averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals on the season.
Quotable: “This season has been so much fun. We could have no losses — and we know that — and we would really like to have those two games (Class 4A No. 1 Philomath, Class 3A No. 1 Clatskanie) back, but we also know that we have to work hard in the games coming up and not take anybody for granted.”
