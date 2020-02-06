AMY DICKOVER

Sutherlin junior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Post.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, hanging out, hiking, National Honor Society, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA).

GPA: 4.0.

College Plans: Undecided, but would like to have athletics involved.

Favorite Athlete: Enjoys watching all sports.

Performance: Scored 20 points in win over St. Mary’s. Averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals on the season.

Quotable: “This season has been so much fun. We could have no losses — and we know that — and we would really like to have those two games (Class 4A No. 1 Philomath, Class 3A No. 1 Clatskanie) back, but we also know that we have to work hard in the games coming up and not take anybody for granted.”

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.