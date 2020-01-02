EMILY MICHEL
Glide senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Forward.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Reading, softball, playing the flute.
GPA: 4.0.
College Plans: UCC for two years then transfer for a four-year school (undecided on major).
Favorite Athlete: Jazmine Pardo Rams, Glide teammate.
Performance: Scored a career-high 16 points in a 38-29 loss to Bandon in the Oakland Holiday Tournament, then scored 23 in a 48-34 victory over Myrtle Point last weekend. Named to the all-tournament team.
Quotable: (On her weekend) "It was pretty wild. The shots just started falling in. It was just one of those things. It was kind of crazy."
(On her team's improvement) "I feel like we improved so much just over a couple of games. From the first time we played (Myrtle Point, a 40-35 loss on Dec. 16) to the second time, I was really proud of how we did. I'm just really proud of my team. We have grown so much already and I'm really excited for the rest of the season."
