JADYN VERMILLION

Sutherlin junior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Guard.

Age: 16.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, track & field, drawing, National Honor Society, HOSA.

GPA: 3.92.

College Plans: Wants to compete in a sport.

Favorite Athlete: Allyson Felix, U.S. track sprinter and Olympic champion.

Performance: Scored 49 points in two wins at the Willamina Tournament last week, including a career-high 36 against Waldport.

Quotable: "Our speed (is a strength). We're definitely fast and pass the ball well. Everybody can score. Amy (Dickover, a transfer from Douglas) opens up the floor and Micah (Wicks, a freshman guard) is a great player. People are underestimating us and I think we'll make a good run (in the 3A postseason)."

On her 36-point game: "It wasn't me, my teammates helped me out. I get a lot of transition points, but I hit a couple of outside shots early and that gave me some confidence."

