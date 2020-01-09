News-Review Sports Editor
JAZMYN MURPHY
Roseburg junior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Guard.
Age: 17.
Other Hobbies/Interests: Softball, working out, volunteering at Saving Grace.
GPA: 3.143.
College Plans: Hoping to play basketball somewhere.
Favorite Athlete: Briann January, guard for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
Performance: Scored 46 points in three games last week, and netted a career-high 22 in Tuesday’s win at Sandy. Converted all 10 of her free-throw attempts against David Douglas.
Quotable: “We definitely needed that win (against Sandy). It helps our motivation and confidence. We’ve been working really hard in practice, and I think defense and the intensity we had were the key things that helped us win. It was probably one of our best games.”
On what she enjoys about basketball: “It’s the adrenaline you get from it. I like fast-paced sports and like the intensity basketball is played at. I like how it’s physical and how quick you have to make decisions.”
