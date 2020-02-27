News-Review Sports Editor

Days Creek senior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Post.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, working at the ranch, art.

GPA: 3.9.

College Plans: Phagans, beauty school in Grants Pass.

Favorite Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Performance: Helped the Wolves advance to the Class 1A playoffs with a win over Pacific/Powers in the Skyline League Tournament. Days Creek advanced to the second round Tuesday with a 42-26 victory at Paisley.

Quotable: “I’m happy for the team, I love them all. We struggled at the beginning of the season, but played tougher teams and it helped us learn. We’re coming together ... we’ve got a tough draw (traveling to Crane Friday) and we’ll have to play really hard.”

D.C. coach Matt Crume on Joleen: “She’s an all-around player. Just solid.”

