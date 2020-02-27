News-Review Sports Editor
JOLEEN CRUME
Days Creek senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, working at the ranch, art.
GPA: 3.9.
College Plans: Phagans, beauty school in Grants Pass.
Favorite Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward.
Performance: Helped the Wolves advance to the Class 1A playoffs with a win over Pacific/Powers in the Skyline League Tournament. Days Creek advanced to the second round Tuesday with a 42-26 victory at Paisley.
Quotable: “I’m happy for the team, I love them all. We struggled at the beginning of the season, but played tougher teams and it helped us learn. We’re coming together ... we’ve got a tough draw (traveling to Crane Friday) and we’ll have to play really hard.”
D.C. coach Matt Crume on Joleen: “She’s an all-around player. Just solid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.