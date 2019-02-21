Days Creek senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Shooting guard/post.
Age: 18.
Hobbies/other interests: Volleyball, softball, art, working on the ranch, class council.
GPA: 3.6.
College Plans: Attending a community college to earn transfer degree.
Favorite Athlete: Days Creek junior Moriah Michaels, who was the 2018 Skyline League player of the year. "She's pretty amazing. She's younger, but displays a lot of leadership."
Performance: Scored 10 points in Days Creek's 42-37 win over Chiloquin in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Wednesday. She scored nine points in Days Creek's 29-25 overtime loss to North Douglas in the Skyline League final. She also had 10 points in the 62-39 win over Pacific in the Skyline League Tournament opener for the Wolves.
Quotable: "It's a great honor to make it this far. We worked our butts off and it's paying off for us. It's just fun from here on out. It's all because of God. All of our wins and losses, I'm thankful for all of it. At the beginning I was doing pretty well, then I had a mid-season lull but I got out of it with hard work and perseverance. So hopefully I stay on track with that." On having her dad as a coach: "It can be a little frustrating sometimes. We can get on each other's nerves, but I love him. He's an experienced coach and sometimes I feel like he's a little tougher on his daughters, but I'm grateful for that."
