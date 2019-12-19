KYLA PIRES

South Umpqua senior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Post.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, football, softball, plays alto saxophone in band.

GPA: 3.74.

College Plans: Lower Columbia College for soccer.

Favorite Athlete: Tobin Heath, soccer player for Portland Thorns.

Performance: Helped the sixth-ranked Lancers to three wins last week, scoring 48 points — including a career-high 21 against Myrtle Point.

Quotable: "I love this team. There's no drama, we're a big family. (The 6-0 start) means we're taking care of business. We're starting to use our strengths more and the inside scoring is better. We're good enough to reach the postseason (in Class 3A). We want to play our best and be competitive in every single game (in the Far West League)." 

