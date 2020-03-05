MICAH WICKS

Sutherlin freshman

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Point guard.

Age: 15.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, cross country, softball.

GPA: 3.95.

Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon point guard.

Performance: Scored 16 points in a 49-32 win over Portland Adventist last Friday in a Class 3A playoff game. Set new Sutherlin single-season records in assists and steals.

Quotable: "It's been a really good fit for me. We have good chemistry on and off the court. It's fun to have good relationships with the girls, and has spilled over to the games. It's easy to tell by watching us play."

Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting on Wicks: "She's been awesome. To break two school records is pretty darn impressive for a freshman. Micah has a chance to become a pretty special player in the state of Oregon."

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.