MICAH WICKS
Sutherlin freshman
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Point guard.
Age: 15.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, cross country, softball.
GPA: 3.95.
Favorite Athlete: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon point guard.
Performance: Scored 16 points in a 49-32 win over Portland Adventist last Friday in a Class 3A playoff game. Set new Sutherlin single-season records in assists and steals.
Quotable: "It's been a really good fit for me. We have good chemistry on and off the court. It's fun to have good relationships with the girls, and has spilled over to the games. It's easy to tell by watching us play."
Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting on Wicks: "She's been awesome. To break two school records is pretty darn impressive for a freshman. Micah has a chance to become a pretty special player in the state of Oregon."
