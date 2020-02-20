NATALIE THOMPSON
North Douglas junior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Wing.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Rodeo (finished eighth in team roping and sixth in reined cow horse in the 2019 Oregon High School Rodeo Association standings), riding horses.
GPA: 3.0.
College Plans: Blue Mountain Community College for rodeo.
Favorite Athletes: Trevor Brazile, a PRCA all-around champion and roper, and Junior Nogueira, a PRCA team roper.
Performance: Helped the Warriors go unbeaten in Skyline League North regular season play and compile a 21-3 overall record.
Quotable: "We have a great team this year. I love my team ... how we come together and how the coach (Jody Cyr) has pushed us to be our best. Defense is probably our strength. Our goal is to go to Baker City (site of the 1A tournament)."
Cyr on Thompson: "Natalie's an extremely hard worker. A great defender. She has a motor that doesn't stop."
