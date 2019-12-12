News-Review Sports Editor

RILIE-JO OLDS

North Douglas senior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Post.

Age: 17.

Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, track & field, wakeboarding.

College Plans: Beauty school in Klamath Falls or Springfield.

Favorite Athlete: Sofia Alcantar, North Douglas teammate.

Performance: Helped the sixth-ranked Warriors post three wins last week, scoring 33 points.

Quotable: “(Our goal) is nothing short of (Class 1A state) playoffs. It’s something we can accomplish, but it won’t be easy. We have to work for it. We’re a well-rounded team ... no star players, but a whole lot of good players. (Our style) is so fast-paced and I love it (under coach Jody Cyr). It plays into every athlete out there.”

