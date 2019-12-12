News-Review Sports Editor
RILIE-JO OLDS
North Douglas senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Post.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, track & field, wakeboarding.
College Plans: Beauty school in Klamath Falls or Springfield.
Favorite Athlete: Sofia Alcantar, North Douglas teammate.
Performance: Helped the sixth-ranked Warriors post three wins last week, scoring 33 points.
Quotable: “(Our goal) is nothing short of (Class 1A state) playoffs. It’s something we can accomplish, but it won’t be easy. We have to work for it. We’re a well-rounded team ... no star players, but a whole lot of good players. (Our style) is so fast-paced and I love it (under coach Jody Cyr). It plays into every athlete out there.”
