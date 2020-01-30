News-Review Sports Editor
SHALYN GRAY
South Umpqua senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Wing.
Age: 18.
Other Hobbies/Interests: Volleyball, softball, hanging out with friends, reading, National Honor Society.
GPA: 4.2.
College Plans: Linn-Benton Community College for volleyball.
Favorite Athlete: Sydnie Johnson, former S.U. teammate and current Linn-Benton setter.
Performance: Averaged 17.3 points in three recent games, including a 25-point effort against St. Mary’s.
Quotable: “I think we’re going to come back from our losses. We’re going to fight, and can beat some tougher teams. This season has shown we’re a good team and can win, and we all believe in each other.”
S.U. coach Dusty Pires on Gray: “Shalyn is awesome to coach. You couldn’t ask for a better person, on and off the court. She’s very humble. She’s a very hard worker and gives you everything she has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.