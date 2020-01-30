News-Review Sports Editor

SHALYN GRAY

South Umpqua senior

Sport: Basketball.

Position: Wing.

Age: 18.

Other Hobbies/Interests: Volleyball, softball, hanging out with friends, reading, National Honor Society.

GPA: 4.2.

College Plans: Linn-Benton Community College for volleyball.

Favorite Athlete: Sydnie Johnson, former S.U. teammate and current Linn-Benton setter.

Performance: Averaged 17.3 points in three recent games, including a 25-point effort against St. Mary’s.

Quotable: “I think we’re going to come back from our losses. We’re going to fight, and can beat some tougher teams. This season has shown we’re a good team and can win, and we all believe in each other.”

S.U. coach Dusty Pires on Gray: “Shalyn is awesome to coach. You couldn’t ask for a better person, on and off the court. She’s very humble. She’s a very hard worker and gives you everything she has.”

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.