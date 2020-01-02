TRISTON MASK
Oakland senior
Sport: Basketball.
Position: Wing.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Hanging out with friends, playing video games.
GPA: 3.1.
College Plans: Unsure.
Favorite Athlete: Stephen Curry, guard for Golden State Warriors.
Performance: Helped the No. 8 Oakers to two wins in the Oakland Holiday Tournament last week, contributing 28 points with six 3-pointers — 17 points coming against Myrtle Point.
Quotable: "I love how close this team is. We're like brothers, a tight family. The expectation is the same, no matter what we have (on the roster). Playing in Pendleton (site of the Class 2A tournament) on Saturday for a trophy is the goal. We're playing pretty well and are starting to come together as a team. We're working out some kinks, but playing better."
