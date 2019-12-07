PHOENIX — The Douglas girls took a 46-43 lead into the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on as St. Mary's rallied for a 66-59 victory Saturday afternoon in the Pirate Shootout at Phoenix High School.
The Crusaders — led by sophomore Paige Rajagopal's 29 points — outscored the Trojans 24-12 in the final quarter to pull away for the win.
"It was a tight game, but we just had too many missed opportunities," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "We had a lot of unforced errors on offense."
Jazmin Lund had 21 points to pace the Trojans (0-3), and Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu finished with 12.
The Trojans' junior varsity beat Phoenix 27-26 to claim the championship in the JV tournament.
Douglas will look for its first win of the season at Bandon Tuesday night.
ST. MARY’S (66) — Paige Rajagopal 29, Rothfus 19, Dole 9, Dunn 3, Conner 2, Christman 2, Mejia 2, Salmon, Young, Ashland. Totals 21 19-26 66.
DOUGLAS (59) — Jazmin Lund 21, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 12, Powell 7, Skurk 5, Thorp 4, Sapp 4, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 4, Phillips 2, Wiegman, Bennett. Totals 23 12-19 59.
St. Mary’s;16;14;13;24;—;66
Douglas;23;12;11;12;—;59
3-Point Goals — S.M. 5 (Rajagopal 5), Dou. 1 (Powell). Total Fouls — S.M. 15, Dou. 15. Fouled Out — Sapp.
JV Score — Douglas 27, Phoenix 26.
