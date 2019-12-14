RIDDLE — Kierra Bennett had 15 points and six rebounds, helping the Douglas junior varsity girls basketball team take down the championship of the Cow Creek Classic, beating Falls City 43-22 Saturday afternoon at Riddle High School.
Ellie Wiegman added 13 points and five rebounds for the Trojans.
"They're pretty pumped," Douglas coach Ron Warren said of his girls' championship.
The Trojan JVs upped their record to 5-1 on the season.
DOUGLAS JV (43) — Kierra Bennett 15, Wiegman 13, Stoffal 1, McWhorter 4, Polamalu 6, Avery 4, Tristany, Hamilton, Hester, Pierce, Smalley. Totals 19 4-8 43.
FALLS CITY (22) — Nevaeh Lofte 7, Wilson 5, Simmons 2, Davis 2, Saxton 2, Batie 2, Rasnake. Totals 10 2-8 22.
Douglas JV;9;10;14;10;—;43
Falls City;4;4;6;8;—;22
3-Point Goals — Doug. JV 1 (Weigman), F.C. 0. Total Fouls — Doug. JV 11, F.C. 9.
