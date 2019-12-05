ASHLAND — The Douglas girls basketball team opened its season on Wednesday night with a 64-36 nonleague loss to Ashland.
Nina Munson scored 19 points and Gabby Heiken added 14 for the 5A Grizzlies, who led 36-17 at halftime.
Adrianna Sapp, Mila Snuka-Polamalu and Maleata Snuka-Polamalu each scored eight points for the Trojans, who have a new head coach in Darwin Terry.
Douglas will face Klamath Union Friday at the Phoenix Tournament.
DOUGLAS (36) — Adrianna Sapp 8, Mila Snuka-Polamalu 8, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 8, Lund 6, Skurk 4, Wiegman 2, Thorp, Phillips, Powell. Totals 14 7-20 36.
ASHLAND (64) — Nina Munson 19, Heiken 14, Sollinger 12, Abel 9, Losinski 4, Barnes 4, Cooper 2, Morgan, Baldwin, Rodriguez. Totals 30 2-7 64.
Douglas;7;10;9;10;—;36
Ashland;17;19;13;15;—;64
3-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (Sapp), Ash. 2 (Heiken). Total Fouls — Dou. 17, Ash. 18.
JV Score — Ashland 38, Douglas 32.
