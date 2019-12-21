WINSTON — Douglas dominated the second half against Creswell on Saturday, outscoring the Bulldogs 32-9 on its way to a 55-25 victory in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Sophomore Adrianna Sapp finished with a season-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Trojans (2-5), who have won two straight after opening with five losses. Jazmin Lund scored 11 points in the win.
Samairah Quinones had eight points for Creswell (3-6).
"We executed our offense well and played great defense in the second half," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said.
The Trojans will travel to Florence to meet Siuslaw on Friday in a nonleague contest.
CRESWELL (25) — Samairah Quinones 8, Leonard 7, E. Whitson 4, K. Whitson 2, Seiber 2, Vaughn 2, Grubbs, Halgren. Totals 12 1-6 25.
DOUGLAS (55) — Adrianna Sapp 14, Lund 11, Mila Snuka-Polamalu 7, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 6, Powell 6, Bennett 3, Wiegman 2, Phillips 2, Skurk 2, Thorp 2. Totals 25 3-11 55.
Creswell;8;8;3;6;—;25
Douglas;9;14;10;22;—;55
3-Point Goals — Cre. 0, Dou. 2 (Bennett, Lund). Total Fouls — Cre. 16, Dou. 15.
JV Score — Douglas 55, Creswell 15.
