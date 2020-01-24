WINSTON — Five Douglas players scored eight points or more and the Trojans shook off a lackluster third quarter to even their Far West League girls basketball record, beating visiting Cascade Christian 41-31 Friday night.
Maleata Snuka-Polamalu "led" the Trojans with nine points while Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu had eight points and nine rebounds. Mackenzii Phillips had eight points and five blocked shots, Adrianna Sapp scored eight points with seven rebounds, and freshman Kierra Bennett also had eight points for Douglas.
"I work at Les Schwab, so I know a thing or two about balance," Douglas coach Darwin Terry joked. "I think in the third quarter we went out for milkshakes, but I was really proud of the girls for finding the will to finish strong in the fourth quarter."
Paisley Fish had a game-high 18 points for the Challengers, who tied the game behind a 10-1 scoring run in the third quarter. Douglas outscored Cascade Christian 15-5 down the stretch to seal the win.
The Trojans (7-11, 2-2 FWL) close out the first half of league play Tuesday night at Sutherlin.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (31) — Paisley Fish 18, Ferreira 7, Hagloch 4, Joseph 2, Willard, Holt, Sweem. Totals 9 10-26 31.
DOUGLAS (41) — Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 9, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 8, Bennett 8, Sapp 8, Phillips 8, Wiegman, Skurk. Totals 17 4-9 41.
C. Christian;4;12;10;5;—;31
Douglas;14;11;1;15;—;41
3-Point Goals — C.C. 3 (Fish), Doug. 3 (Phillips 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 11, Doug. 18. Fouled Out — Phillips.
JV Score — Douglas 41, Cascade Christian 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.