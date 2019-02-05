WINSTON — Douglas' girls basketball team defeated Cascade Christian, 65-29, on Tuesday night in a Far West League game.
The victory for the Trojans (10-8, 4-5 FWL) marked their fourth win in the last five league games.
"We've been playing well lately and continued it tonight," Douglas coach Jason Dickover said. "(Senior Ayana Parson) played big tonight on senior night. (Amy Dickover) was 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. We went 18-for-22 from the free-throw line, I'll take that any day. Our girls played really physical tonight, so I was pleased with that."
Parson led Douglas with a career-high 21 points. Amy Dickover had 20 points and nine rebounds. Mila Snuka-Polamalu had nine rebounds and two points.
Douglas is in fourth place in the FWL race despite starting the league season 0-4. An at large bid or league playoff is still possible with a win in their final regular season game Friday at Sutherlin.
"I just want to focus on the next game, and worry about that," coach Dickover said. "We'll see what happens after that."
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (29) — Katelyn Willard 8, Melicke 5, Ferreria 5, Alexander 3, Quast 3, Hoglach 3, Joseph, Clark, Sweem. Totals 9 10-23 29.
DOUGLAS (65) — Ayana Parson 21, Dickover 20, Hall 8, Phillips 4, Sapp 4, Davis 2, Snuka-Polamalu 2, Lind 2, Thorp 2, Perez. Totals 23 18-22 65.
Ca. Christian;6;5;10;8;—;29
Douglas;10;19;12;24;—;65
3-Point Goals — C.C. 1 (Melicke), Doug. 1 (Parson). Totals Fouls — C.C. 15, Doug. 15. Fouled Out — Alexander. Technical Foul — Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.