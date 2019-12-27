FLORENCE — Jazmin Lund led three Trojans in double figures with 15 points and the Douglas girls basketball team won its third straight game, a 51-25 road triumph at Siuslaw Friday night.
Mila Snuka-Polamalu added 11 points and six rebounds for Douglas, which survived sluggish second and third quarters thanks to a 16-8 edge after the first.
"They pushed us to make us better," Trojans coach Darwin Terry said of the winless Vikings (0-8). "This has been one of the best games to push us to our limits and make sure we executed. Our defensive effort was outstanding."
The Trojans had 21 steals as a team, with Lund, Mya Skurk and Mackenzii Phillips recording four each. Sophomore Adrianna Sapp had 10 points for Douglas, which improved to 3-5 on the season.
The Trojans will face Brookings-Harbor in the first round of a tournament at North Valley High School on Jan. 2 in Merlin.
DOUGLAS (51) — Jazmin Lund 15, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 11, Sapp 10, Bennett 4, Phillips 4, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 4, Wiegman 3, Powell, Skurk, Thorp. Totals 21 9-28 51.
SIUSLAW (25) — Brea Blankenship 10, Collins 6, Freudenthal 5, Cahoon 2, Garcia 2, Rodriguez, Larson, Morris, Long. Totals 10 3-8 25.
Douglas;16;5;9;21;—;51
Siuslaw;8;4;3;10;—;25
3-Point Goals — Dou. 0, Siu. 2 (Blankenship). Total Fouls — Dou. 13, Siu. 19. Fouled Out — Larson, Freudenthal.
JV Score — Douglas def. Siuslaw.
