CAMAS VALLEY — Joy DeRoss turned in an impressive double-double for the Camas Valley girls basketball team, but the Hornets dropped a 64-42 decision to Eddyville Charter on Saturday in a nonleague game.
DeRoss, a junior post, finished with a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Hailey Holmgren was the next highest scorer for the Hornets (2-3) with five points.
Freshman Rylee Russell scored 22 points for Eddvyille (3-2).
C.V. travels to Halsey Monday to meet Central Linn in a nonleague contest.
EDDYVILLE (64) — Rylee Russell 22, Mekemson 17, Lopez 6, Demaris 3, Gassner 3, Thomson 11, Turner 2, Ivy-Wright. Totals 24 11-28 64.
CAMAS VALLEY (42) — Joy DeRoss 31, Holmgren 5, Roberson 1, Pool 3, C. DeRoss 2, Je. Chandler, Ja. Chandler, Hill, Pohl. Totals 14 14-27 42.
Eddyville;22;13;17;12;—;64
C. Valley;7;9;12;14;—;42
3-Point Goals — Eddy. 5 (Mekemson 3, Russell 2), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Eddy. 21, C.V. 20. Fouled Out — Demaris, Holmgren.
