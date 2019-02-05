GRANTS PASS — Aspyn Luzier scored a game-high 18 points — all on 3-pointers — to lead Elkton to a 51-32 win over New Hope Christian in Tuesday night's Skyline League girls basketball contest.
Luzier and Kieryn Carnes scored in double figures to propel the Elks (13-8, 8-2 North). Carnes scored 14.
Hannah McCoy scored 15 points for the Warriors (8-12, 4-5 South).
Elkton will visit Days Creek on Friday.
ELKTON (51)— Aspyn Luzier 18, Carnes 14, Halstead 9, McCall 4, Garza 2, Byle 2, Peacock 2, Yeaney, Brar, Shepard, Olson, Humphries. Totals 21-64 3-8 51.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (32) — Hannah McCoy 15, Huttema 6, Chavez 4, Kashishian 3, Metcalf 2, McClintick 2, Findley, Barnett. Totals 12-40 5-15 32.
Elkton;9;8;13;21;—;51
New Hope;2;8;11;11;—;32
3-Point Goals — Elk. 6 (Luzier), NHC 3 (McCoy 2, Chavez 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, NHC 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.