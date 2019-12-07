ELKTON — Senior guard Kieryn Carnes had a strong all-around game, helping the Elkton girls basketball team to a 55-20 win over Triangle Lake on Saturday in the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Carnes finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added four steals and three assists as the Elks improved to 3-0 on the season. Aspyn Luzier contributed 10 points, while Margaret Byle and Alexis Halstead each chipped in nine points.
Keile Riggs scored nine points for the Lakers (1-2).
Elkton will host Mapleton on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
TRIANGLE LAKE (20) — Keile Riggs 9, Crabtree 5, Mather 4, Eastburn 2, Standley, Dumford, Sjostrom. Totals 7-44 3-7 20.
ELKTON (55) — Kieryn Carnes 12, Luzier 10, Ma. Byle 9, Halstead 9, McCall 5, Humphries 4, Me. Byle 2, Olson 2, Peters 2, Garza, Peacock, Brar. Totals 22-86 9-15 55.
Triangle Lake;0;9;7;4;—;20
Elkton;20;10;13;12;—;55
3-Point Goals — T.L. 3 (Riggs), Elk. 2 (Luzier). Total Fouls — T.L. 10, Elk. 17. Fouled Out — Eastburn. Rebounds — T.L. 27 (Dumford 10), Elk. 56 (Carnes 10).
