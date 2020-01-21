ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team handed Cascade Christian a 53-40 loss on Monday in a nonleague game at Grimsrud Gym.
Kieryn Carnes led Elkton (12-4 overall) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Margaret Byle added nine points and 10 rebounds. Kate Willard had 19 points for the 3A Challengers (9-7).
Elkton resumes Skyline League play at home Wednesday against Glendale.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (40) — Kate Willard 19, Joseph, White 12, Hagloch 5, Sweem 4, Cramer, Fish, Clark, Pierson, Ferreira, Holt. Totals 13-60 11-24 40.
ELKTON (53) — Kieryn Carnes 19, Ma. Byle 9, Luzier 8, Humphries 7, Halstead 6, Olson 4, McCall, Peacock, Brar, Me. Byle, Williamson, Peters. Totals 22-53 6-8 53.
C. Christian;10;6;11;13;—;40
Elkton;12;16;18;7;—;53
3-Point Goals — C.C. 1 (Willard), Elk. 3 (Luzier, Ma. Byle 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 6, Elk. 16. Rebounds — C.C. 18 (White 7), Elk. 46 (Luzier, Ma. Byle 10).
