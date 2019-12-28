PERRYDALE — The Elkton girls suffered a second straight tough loss to top-ranked competition, falling 32-27 to third-ranked Perrydale Saturday afternoon.
Kieryn Carnes had 11 points to lead the ninth-ranked Elks (7-2), who committed 30 turnovers to Perrydale's 22.
Elkton will play the sixth of nine consecutive road games Friday when it opens Skyline League play at Camas Valley. The Elks visit Yoncalla Saturday.
ELKTON (27) — Kieryn Carnes 11, Luzier 6, Ma. Byle 5, Olson 3, Humphries 2, Halstead, McCall. Totals 9-30 4-10 27.
PERRYDALE (32) — Kenzy Lawrence 16, Rosenbalm 6, C. Lawrence 4, Deters 4, S. Lawrence 2, Freeborn. Totals 10-42 10-15 32.
Elkton;7;7;6;7;—;27
Perrydale;7;8;8;9;—;32
3-Point Goals — Elk. 5 (Luzier 2, Carnes, Ma. Byle, Olson), Perry. 2 (K. Lawrence). Total Fouls — Elk. 17, Perry. 11. Fouled Out — Olson.
