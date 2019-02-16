COOS BAY — Elkton's girls basketball team earned a Class 1A state playoff berth after defeating Pacific, 41-26, in Saturday's third-place game in the Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School.
The Elks improved to 15-11 overall.
Elkton coach Rob Parker did not respond to a phone call from The News-Review for more details.
Elkton will play at Alsea in the first round of the 1A state playoffs on Wednesday.
