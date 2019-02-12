CAMAS VALLEY — The Elkton girls basketball team dominated the second half and eliminated Camas Valley from the Skyline League playoffs on Tuesday night, winning 47-25.
The Elks (14-10 overall) were the No. 3 team from the North Division, while the Hornets (10-12) were the second-place team from the South.
Aspyn Luzier scored 12 points for Elkton, hitting three of her four 3-point field field goals in the third quarter. Alexis Halstead and Samantha McCall each added nine points, while Kieryn Carnes had eight.
Alissa Vradenburg led Camas Valley with 10 points. Joy DeRoss chipped in six points and 10 rebounds.
The Hornets lost sophomore Brooklyn Wolfe to a knee injury in the second quarter. Wolfe, C.V.'s top defensive player, made five steals before leaving the contest.
"They're a real good team," C.V. coach Tony Rocco said. "(Without Brooklyn) we just couldn't slow them down. They forced us into a tough shooting night (16 percent)."
The Elks advance to the Skyline district tournament, which begins Friday at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.
ELKTON (47) — Aspyn Luzier 12, McCall 9, Yearney, Carnes 8, Garza, Byle 4, Peacock 1, Brar, Shepherd, Olsen 2, Halstead 9, Humphries 2. Totals 19 5-10 47.
CAMAS VALLEY (25) — Alissa Vradenburg 10, Hibdon 3, Talley, N. Krissie, Holmgren 3, C. DeRoss, Casteel 1, Wolfe 2, Pool, B. Krissie, J. DeRoss 6. Totals 7 10-23 25.
Elkton;8;10;19;10;—;47
C. Valley;9;5;5;6;—;25
3-Point Goals — Elk. 4 (Luzier), C.V. 1 (Vradenburg). Total Fouls — Elk. 18, C.V. 13.
