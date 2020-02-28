MARCOLA — The Elkton girls basketball team came up one win short of the Class 1A state tournament on Friday night.
The No. 10 Elks dropped a 46-29 decision to No. 7 Mohawk in a second-round playoff game, finishing 20-8 on the season.
Mohawk (23-4) will meet No. 2 St. Paul (26-1) at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals in Baker City.
Kennedy Mattox led the Mustangs with 16 points. Samantha McCall had seven points for Elkton, which committed 27 turnovers and shot just 18 percent from the field.
"We got in foul trouble early and turnovers really hurt us," Elkton coach Rob Parker said. "We couldn't get anything going on offense."
Elkton will lose five seniors to graduation: McCall, Kieryn Carnes, Aspyn Luzier, Sadie Olson and Alexis Halstead.
ELKTON (29) — Samantha McCall 7, Olson 5, Luzier 5, Halstead 4, Ma. Byle 4, Carnes 4, Peacock, Brar, Me. Byle, Williamson, Humphries, Peters. Totals 7-40 15-23 29.
MOHAWK (46) — Kennedy Mattox 16, Robinson 13, Gormley 6, Vanderploeg 5, Nation 4, Hulvey 2, Litle, Roberts, A. Hulvey, Eck, Turpin. Totals 19-66 7-15 46.
Elkton;8;9;4;8;—;29
Mohawk;10;19;6;11;—;46
3-Point Goals — Elk. 0, Moh. 1 (Vanderploeg). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, Moh. 20. Fouled Out — Nation. Rebounds — Elk. 27 (McCall 6), Moh. 29 (Gormley 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.