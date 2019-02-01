DIXONVILLE — No. 14 Elkton defeated the Umpqua Valley Christian girls basketball team, 56-34, in a Skyline League North contest Friday night.
Kieryn Carnes propelled the Elks (11-8, 6-2 North) with 20 points and Margaret Byle scored 10.
UVC (6-13, 0-9 North) remained winless in league play. Eden Crouse led the Monarchs with 12 points.
Elkton will host Camas Valley on Saturday. UVC visits New Hope Christian on Saturday.
ELKTON (56) — Kieryn Carnes 20, Byle 10, Halstead 8, Humphries 6, Luzier 4, McCall 4, Peacock 2, Olson 2, Garza. Totals 25 6-10 56.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (34) — Eden Crouse 12, T. Bendele 9, Jarvis 7, Long 2, S. Bendele 2, Elam 1, Goetzke 1, Bormuth, Bancroft. Totals 13 6-12 34.
Elkton;13;15;14;14;—56
UVC;6;12;3;12;—;34
3-Point Goals — Elk. 0, UVC 1 (T. Bendele). Total Fouls — Elkton 13, UVC 8.
