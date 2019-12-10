ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team ambushed Mapleton early with a 29-point first quarter and the Elks continued on to a 63-25 win on Tuesday night in a nonleague game at Grimsrud Gym.
Kieryn Carnes led the Elks (4-0) with 20 points, 16 coming in the first half. Sadie Olson added a career-high 17 points, 15 in the first half.
Heather Wierichs led the Sailors (0-2) with 11 points.
Elkton will meet Reedsport at 3 p.m. Friday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
MAPLETON (25) — Heather Wierichs 11, Burruss 4, Holmes 4, Blake 2, Jensen 2, Stevens 2, Granger, Flansberg, Shird, Bender. Totals 10-39 5-15 25.
ELKTON (63) — Kieryn Carnes 20, Olson 17, Humphries 8, Ma. Byle 6, McCall 4, Halstead 4, Peacock 2, Brar 1, Peters 1, Garza, Luzier, Me. Byle. Totals 30-67 3-6 63.
Mapleton;4;6;10;5;—;25
Elkton;29;13;10;11;—;63
3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — Map. 6, Elk. 11. Fouled Out — Humphries. Rebounds — Map. 15 (Burruss 4), Elk. 27 (Luzier, Peters 5).
