DRAIN — The Elkton girls basketball team used a big third quarter to defeat Lowell, handing the Red Devils a 44-27 loss on Saturday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
The Elks (6-0) outscored Lowell 21-2 in the third. Senior guard Kieryn Carnes led the Elks with 15 points, six steals and three assists. Sadie Olson contributed 10 points, and Margaret Byle and Alexis Halstead each grabbed 10 rebounds.
"We were missing a lot of easy shots in the first two quarters, but got some easy baskets in the third," Elkton coach Rob Parker said. "It was all defense."
Lucy Plahn was the top scorer for the Red Devils (2-3) with seven points.
Elkton will be in Medford Monday to face Rogue Valley Adventist in a nonleague contest.
ELKTON (44) — Kieryn Carnes 15, Olson 10, Halstead 6, Luzier 5, Ma. Byle 4, McCall 4, Humphries. Totals 13-69 16-21 44.
LOWELL (27) — Lucy Plahn 7, Thurman 6, Ly. Plahn 5, K. Chapman 4, Guzman-Fields 3, Johnson 2, A. Chapman. Totals 10-35 6-14 27.
Elkton;12;7;21;4;—;44
Lowell;6;7;2;12;—;27
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Carnes, Luzier), Lowell 1 (Ly. Plahn). Total Fouls — Elk. 16, Lowell 16. Rebounds — Elk. 44 (Ma. Byle, Halstead 10), Lowell 22 (Lu. Plahn, Guzman-Fields 4).
