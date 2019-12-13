DRAIN — The Elkton girls basketball team controlled the game from the start, handing Reedsport a 66-25 loss on Friday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Kieryn Carnes scored 14 points for the Elks (5-0), who led 41-11 at halftime. Aspyn Luzier had 12 points, Bailey Peacock chipped in 10 points and Sadie Olson contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.
Mackenzie Seeley scored eight points for the Brave (0-5).
Elkton will play Lowell at 1 p.m., while Reedsport meets North Douglas at 4 p.m. Saturday.
REEDSPORT (25) — Mackenzie Seeley 8, Glover 6, Corcoran 4, Smith 4, McCartt 3, Manicke, Rohde, Schuttpelz, Stanley. Totals 11-42 0-4 25.
ELKTON (66) — Kieryn Carnes 14, Luzier 12, Peacock 10, Olson 9, Halstead 4, Humphries 4, Ma. Byle 4, McCall 3, Me. Byle 3, Peters 2, Brar 1, Garza. Totals 27-77 9-15 66.
Reedsport;5;6;11;3;—;25
Elkton;19;22;15;10;—;66
3-Point Goals — Reed. 3 (Seeley 2, McCart 1), Elk. 3 (Luzier 2, McCall 1). Total Fouls — Reed. 16, Elk. 13. Fouled Out — Glover. Rebounds — Reed. 18 (Seeley 4), Elk. 44 (Olson 10).
