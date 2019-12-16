MEDFORD — Kieryn Carnes and Aspyn Luzier had 17 points apiece as the Elkton girls remained undefeated on the season with a 45-29 nonleague victory at Rogue Valley Adventist Monday night.
The Elks (7-0), ranked ninth in this week's OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches' poll, also got a team-high eight rebounds from Margaret Byle. Emily Bishoff led the host Hawks (3-2) with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Elkton will return to action against two of Class 1A's top-ranked teams, visiting No. 1 St. Paul and No. 4 Perrydale Dec. 27-28.
ELKTON (45) — Kieryn Carnes 17, Aspyn Luzier 17, Olson 5, Ma. Byle 4, Halstead 2, McCall, Humphries. Totals 16-51 7-10 45.
ROGUE VALLEY ADV. (29) — Emma Bishoff 13, Bennett 6, Quave 4, Zamora 4, Porter 2, Cunningham. Totals 10-42 8-13 29.
Elkton;15;13;13;4;—;45
R. Valley;7;6;6;10;—;29
3-Point Goals — Elk. 6 (Luzier 5, Ma. Byle), RVA 1 (Quave). Total Fouls — Elk. 16, RVA 7.
