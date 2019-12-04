REEDSPORT — The Elkton girls basketball team opened its season with a 29-2 first-quarter scoring run and cruised to a 68-21 victory over Reedsport on Wednesday night.
Senior Aspyn Luzier led all scorers with 19 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — and had eight assists to lead the Elks, who got off 84 shots in the game.
Alexis Halstead added 12 points for Elkton, while Kieryn Carnes had a strong all-around game with 12 points, five assists and five steals. Olivia Humphries had eight points and eight boards, Samantha McCall had six rebounds and Margaret Byle made six steals.
Elkton will host the Tip-Off Classic, opening its tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against Hosanna Christian.
ELKTON (68) — Aspyn Luzier 19, Halstead 12, Carnes 12, Humphries 8, McCall 6, Olson 5, Ma. Byle 4, Peacock 2, Garza, Brar, Me. Byle, Peters. Totals 29-84 7-17 68.
REEDSPORT (21) — Aubree Ronde 5, Mackenzie Seeley 5, Smith 4, McCart 4, Glover 3. Brown, Eunice, Manicke, Schuttpelz, Corcoran, Stanley. Totals 7-52 4-13 21.
Elkton;29;10;16;13;—;68
Reedsport;2;5;8;6;—;21
3-Point Goals — Elkton 3 (Luzier), Reedsport 3 (McCart, Ronde, Seeley). Total Fouls — Elkton 13, Reedsport 12. Rebounds — Elkton 47 (Luzier, Humphries 8), Reedsport 26 (Stanley 6).
JV Score — Elkton def. Reedsport.
