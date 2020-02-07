RIDDLE — The No. 10-ranked Elkton girls raced to a 23-0 lead after one quarter on their way to a 53-18 Skyline League basketball victory over the host Irish Friday night.
Kieryn Carnes led three Elks in double figures with 14 points, while Aspyn Luzier added 11 and Alexis Halstead scored 10.
Katarina Schartner led Riddle (6-14, 4-7 South) with eight points and Katie Langdon added seven for the Irish, who outscored Elkton 9-8 in the second quarter.
Riddle, currently in third place in the Skyline South Division standings, closes out its regular season at North Douglas Friday. The Irish can clinch a Skyline League playoff berth with a Camas Valley loss against Days Creek Saturday.
Elkton (16-5, 8-2 North) is home against New Hope Christian Saturday.
ELKTON (53) — Kieryn Carnes 14, Luzier 11, Halstead 10, McCall 4, Ma. Byle 4, Olson 4, Humphries 4, Me. Byle 2, Peacock, Brar, Williamson. Totals 24 2-2 53.
RIDDLE (18) — Katarina Schartner 8, Langdon 7, Miles 2, Renfro 1, Gaedecke, Light, Linton. Totals 7 2-4 18.
Elkton;23;8;13;8;—;53
Riddle;0;9;6;3;—;18
3-Point Goals — Elk. 3 (Luzier), Rid. 2 (Langdon). Total Fouls — Elk. 9, Rid. 10.
