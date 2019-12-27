ST. PAUL — The Elkton girls saw their season-opening seven-game winning streak snapped, dropping a 60-34 nonleague contest to Class 1A top-ranked St. Paul Friday night.
Aspyn Luzier had a team-high 12 points — including four 3-pointers — for the Elks, who coach Rob Parker said looked stagnant for the first time this season.
"We didn't feel like we were overwhelmed at all," Parker said. "When we attacked, good things happened. It just felt like we weren't ready to play."
Erin Counts had a game-high 19 points for the Buckaroos, who held a 40-19 rebounding edge in the game.
Margaret Byle and Sadie Olson had seven points apiece for the Elks (7-1).
Elkton visits Perrydale at 1 p.m. Saturday.
ELKTON (34) — Aspyn Luzier 12, Ma. Byle 7, Olson 7, Humphries 4, Halstead 2, Carnes 2, McCall. Totals 12-46 5-8 34.
ST. PAUL (60) — Erin Counts 19, Southerland 12, Wyss 12, M. Davidson 8, A. Davidson 3, Lear 2, Hernandez 2, Gonzalez 2, Diaz, Saucy. Totals 23-57 7-10 60.
Elkton;8;8;8;10;—;34
St. Paul;17;23;15;5;—;60
3-Point Goals — Elk. 5 (Luzier 4, Olson 1), S.P. 7 (Southerland 4, Counts 3). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, S.P. 11.
