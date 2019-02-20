Elkton's girls basketball team knocked off Alsea, 50-44, on the road Wednesday night to earn a berth in the second round of the class 1A state playoffs.
Aspyn Luzier scored 20 points and hit six 3-point goals to lead the Elks (16-11 overall). Kieryn Carnes added 10 in the win.
Jessica Carlisle was the only Wolverines' player in double figures with 10. Jamison Harper and Megan Harper had nine point each.
The No. 14 Elks will visit No. 3 Jordan Valley in the second round Saturday.
ELKTON (50) — Aspyn Luzier 20, Carnes 10, Halstead 7, McCall 4, Byle 4, Olson 3, Humphries 2, Peacock. Totals 19-58 5-13 50.
ALSEA (44) — Jessica Carlisle 10, J. Harper 9, M. Harper 9, Oleman 7, Lowther 6, Begley 3. Totals 16-59 9-16 44.
Elkton;15;9;15;11;—;50
Alsea;12;11;10;11;—;44
3-Point Goals — Elk. 7 (Luzier 6, Carnes), Als. 3 (Lowther, Begley, Oleman). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, Als. 16.
