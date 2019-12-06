ELKTON — The Elkton girls basketball team shut out Hosanna Christian of Klamath Falls in the first quarter and continued on to a 43-17 win on Friday in the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Alexis Halstead finished with 12 points for the Elks (2-0). Kieryn Carnes added six points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Makayla Johnston scored nine points for the Lions (0-1).
Elkton plays Triangle Lake at 4 p.m. Saturday.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN (17) — Makayla Johnston 9, Jackson 3, Moore 3, Cooper 2, Sanders, Fournier. Totals 4-28 6-14 17.
ELKTON (43) — Alexis Halstead 12, Carnes 6, Ma. Byle 6, Humphries 6, Olson 4, Peacock 4, Luzier 3, McCall 2, Garza, Brar, Me. Byle, Peters. Totals 20-51 1-2 43.
Hosanna;0;4;4;9;—;17
Elkton;20;4;13;6;—;43
3-Point Goals — H.C. 3 (Johnston 2, Moore 1), Elk. 2 (Ma. Byle, Luzier). Total Fouls — H.C. 3, Elk. 13. Rebounds — H.C. 14 (Cooper 5), Elk. 25 (Carnes 6).
