FLORENCE — The Sutherlin girls raced to a 30-8 lead after one quarter and were never threatened as the Bulldogs cruised to a 64-29 road victory at Siuslaw Tuesday night.
"We came out with a lot of intensity, and it gave us a chance over the next three quarters to give a lot of kids a lot of minutes," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said.
Amy Dickover had a season-high 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, who also got 17 points from Kiersten Haines and nine each from Micah Wicks and Paige Bailey.
The Bulldogs (3-0) visit Newport Friday.
SUTHERLIN (64) — Amy Dickover 18, Haines 17, Wicks 9, Bailey 9, Vermillion 8, Masterfield 3, Summers, Gill, Radmer. Totals 27 4-6 64.
SIUSLAW (29) — Brea Blankenship 10, Morris 9, Freudenthal 6, Larson 4, Cahoon, Jones, Garcia, Perkins, Rodriguez. Totals 11 4-8 29.
Sutherlin;30;15;16;3;—;64
Siuslaw;8;6;8;7;—;28
3-Point Goals — Suth. 6 (Haines 3, Masterfield 1, Bailey 1, Wicks 1), Siu. 3 (Blankenship 2, Morris 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 7, Siu. 12.
JV Score — Sutherlin 68, Siuslaw 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.