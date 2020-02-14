RIDDLE — Fourth-ranked North Douglas just kept firing, following a 35-12 first half with a 23-0 third quarter, beating host Riddle 76-24 in the Skyline League girls basketball finale for both teams Friday night.
Freshman Savannah Harkins led the Warriors with a game-high 16 points. Natalie Draeger added 11, and Sofia Alcantar and Natalie Thompson each scored eight for North Douglas, which ends the regular season at 21-3 overall and 11-0 in the Skyline North.
Riddle got 12 points from senior Katarina Schartner playing in her final home game as the Irish point guard. Senior wing Katie Langdon added five points and Maddison Gaedecke added four.
Riddle (6-15, 4-8), the third-place team in the Skyline's South Division, will visit North runner-up Elkton in a league playoff game Tuesday at 6 p.m. Days Creek and New Hope Christian meet in the other league playoff Tuesday.
North Douglas and South champ Pacific/Powers automatically advance to the league tournament, which begins Friday at Sutherlin High School.
NORTH DOUGLAS (76) — Savannah Harkins 16, Draeger 11, Alcantar 8, Thompson 8, MacDowell 7, Olds 7, Derrick 6, Hulsey 4, A. Ward 3, Williams 3, L. Ward 3, Holcomb. Totals 28 12-20 76.
RIDDLE (24) — Katarina Schartner 12, Langdon 5, Gaedecke 4, Linton 2, Renfro 1, Miles, Light, McCartt. Totals 10 2-5 24.
North Douglas;19;16;23;18;—;76
Riddle;5;7;0;12;—;24
3-Point Goals — N.D. 8 (Thompson 2, Harkins 2, A. Ward 1, L. Ward 1, MacDowell 1, Derrick 1), Rid. 2 (Schartner). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, Riddle 13.
