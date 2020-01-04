The Roseburg High School girls basketball team got off to a fast start in quest of its second win of the season on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians led Franklin 18-7 after one quarter, but weren't able to sustain the momentum. The Lightning of Portland outscored the Tribe 40-26 in the second half to take a 63-53 nonconference win at Robertson Memorial Gym.
"The first quarter was great. We were hitting on all cylinders," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "But turnovers killed us in the third quarter and our communication on defense broke down. We played frantic and rushed ... started taking desperate shots and didn't run our offense at all."
Madi Honma led Franklin (3-6) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Carmen Fiarito added 15. The Lightning outscored Roseburg (1-11) by 10 points at the free-throw line and the Indians committed 22 turnovers.
Junior guard Jazmyn Murphy had 14 points and senior Emma Vredenburg scored 13 for the Tribe. Kalina Anderson (11 points) and Katie Knudson (11) also finished in double figures.
"That's the first time we've had four girls in double figures (scoring) in a game this year, so that was a positive," Tornell said.
Roseburg will be on the road this week, traveling to Sandy Tuesday and visiting McKay of Salem Friday for nonconference contests.
FRANKLIN (63) — Madi Honma 16, Fiarito 15, Jackson 9, Nwokoma 8, Pettit 5, Gunnell 5, Bryant 4, Lyons 1, Armbruster, Rhodes, Courcelle. Totals 20 17-29 63.
ROSEBURG (53) — Jazmyn Murphy 14, Vredenburg 13, Anderson 11, Knudson 11, Allen 2, White 2, Russell, Miller. Totals 22 7-16 53.
Franklin;7;16;20;20;—;63
Roseburg;18;9;11;15;—;53
3-Point Goals — Fra. 6 (Honma 4, Pettit 1, Jackson 1), Rose. 2 (Vredenburg, Knudson). Total Fouls — Fra. 18, Rose. 19. Fouled Out — Allen.
JV Score — Franklin def. Roseburg.
