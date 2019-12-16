TRI CITY — Skylee Gibson had a game-high 13 points and South Umpqua remained undefeated on the season as the Lancers cruised to a 48-21 nonleague girls basketball victory over Oakridge Monday night.
Shalyn Gray added 11 points and Amelia Ferguson 11 points for the Lancers (6-0), who led 39-8 at halftime.
South Umpqua will host Siuslaw Friday night before kicking off its Christmas break. The Lancers start the new year at North Valley on Jan 2. before opening Far West League play at home with Douglas Jan. 3.
OAKRIDGE (21) — Sierra Cargill 10, Vestre 4, Hahn 3, Stevens 2, Harrison 2, Madden, Freeman, Garrison. Totals 8 4-9 21.
SOUTH UMPQUA (48) — Skylee Gibson 13, Gray 11, Ferguson 7, Love 5, Pires 4, Richardson 4, Martin 2, Davoli 2, Slay, Lind, Lowell, McCaughan, Woodruff. Totals 22 2-6 48.
Oakridge;4;4;4;9;—;21
S. Umpqua;23;14;5;6;—;48
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Cargill), S.U. 2 (Ferguson, Love). Total Fouls — Oak. 8, S.U. 11. Fouled Out — Cargill.
