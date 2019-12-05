CANYONVILLE — The Glendale girls, which did not field a basketball team for the 2018-19 season, earned its first win in two years Thursday in the opening round of the Pilot Invitational hosted by Canyonville Academy.
Faith Wytcherley had a game-high six points as the Pirates beat Canyonville Academy 21-2.
Sasha Ahn had the only basket for the Pilots, who will be playing a junior varsity schedule this season. Morgan Moody had four points for Glendale while Kaitlin Millett made a 3-pointer.
Glendale plays Paisley in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. today. Canyonville Academy takes on the loser of New Hope Christian and the Phoenix freshman team at 9 a.m. Saturday.
GLENDALE (21) — Faith Wytcherley 6, Moody 4, Millett 3, Frizzle 2, Igarta 2, Skeen 2, Hernandez 2, Knott, Lewelling, Swanson, McKinney. Totals 9 2-4 21.
CANYONVILLE JV (2) — Sasha Ahn 2, Kim, Jan. Choi, Ha, Jeongin, K. Choi, Hsu, Gon, Je. Choi. Totals 1 0-4 2.
Glendale;4;3;7;7;—;21
Canyonville;0;0;2;0;—;2
3-Point Goals — Gle. 1 (Millett), C.A. 0. Total Fouls — Glen. 6, C.A. 10.
