GLENDALE — Freshman Morgan Moody posted a double-double and the Glendale girls basketball team ended a 14-game losing steak with a 47-24 victory over Milo Adventist Academy on Monday in a nonleague game at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Moody finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Faith Wytcherley added 13 points and nine boards for the Pirates (4-15, 0-10 Skyline South).
Becca Mahurin led the Mustangs (0-7) with nine points.
Glendale will travel to Days Creek Friday for a Skyline game.
MILO ADVENTIST (24) — Becca Mahurin 9, Nemera 8, Arrieta 3, Amparano 2, Leichner 2, Sanchez, Beltran. Totals 10 1-2 24.
GLENDALE (47) — Morgan Moody 20, Wytcherley 13, McKinney 6, Hernandez 2, Swanson 2, Wright 2, Knott 2, Millett, Frizzle, Lewelling, Igarta. Totals 22 2-2 47.
Milo;7;7;8;2;—;24
Glendale;14;11;12;10;—;47
3-Point Goals — Milo 3 (Mahurin 2, Arrieta 1), Gle. 1 (Wytcherley). Total Fouls — Milo 5, Gle. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.