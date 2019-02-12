GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team evened its series with Lost River, beating the Raiders 51-42 on Monday night in a Southern Cascade League game.
The Wildcats moved to 11-12 on the season and 6-7 in league. Johanna Pope scored 16 points and Mishayla Belloir had 13 for Glide on senior night.
Lost River, the SCL co-champs, handed Glide a 56-33 loss in Merrill on Jan. 18.
