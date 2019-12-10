GLIDE — The host Wildcats raced to a 10-2 lead after one quarter and ran away from visiting Reedsport 47-25 in a nonleague girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Glide bounced back from an ugly 63-25 loss to Coquille in its opener.
"It felt good that we learned from that Coquille game," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "We took that aggression against us and were able to turn it against someone else."
Jazmine Rams led the Lady 'Cats (1-1) with 16 points and Kylie Anderson scored 12. Ilene Glover had 11 to lead the Brave (0-4).
Reedsport is home against Powers/Pacific tonight, while Glide (1-1) will host Bandon Thursday.
REEDSPORT (25) — Ilene Glover 11, McCart 4, Corcoran 3, Seeley 3, Smith 2, Rohde 1, Stanley 1, Manicke, Schuttpelz. Totals 10 4-8 25.
GLIDE (47) — Jazmine Rams 16, Anderson 12, Michel 9, Ranger 3, Livingston 3, Jones 2, Towne 2, Stiles, Buford, Rubrecht, Markillie. Totals 21 3-7 47.
Reedsport;2;9;6;8;—;25
Glide;10;13;17;7;—;47
3-Point Goals — Reed. (Seeley), Glide 2 (Livingston, Michel). Total Fouls — Reed. 6, Glide 13.
JV Score — Glide def. Reedsport.
