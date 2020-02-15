BUTTE FALLS — The Glide girls wrapped up their 2019-20 season with a victory, cruising to a 37-17 victory over Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter on Saturday afternoon.
Glide outscored the host Loggers 19-2 over the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.
Senior Emily Michel had eight points to lead the Wildcats, while Kylie Anderson added seven and Lily Ranger and Ruby Livingston each chipped in five.
The Wildcats — who graduate just three seniors in Michel, Jazmine Rams and Krystan Markillie — finish the season fifth in the SCL with a 5-7 league record and 7-16 overall.
GLIDE (37) — Emily Michel 8, Anderson 7, Ranger 5, Livingston 5, Rams 4, Markillie 4, Jones 2, Stiles 2, Buford, Rubrecht, Towne. Totals 16 1-2 37.
BUTTE FALLS/CRATER LAKE (17) — Alyssa Watanabe 10, Palomares 3, Allen 2, Teixeira 2, Challenger, Shafer, Welburn, Woods, McNabb, Schauffler. Totals 6 4-6 17.
Glide;9;7;12;9;—;37
Butte Falls/CLC;9/2;0;6;—;17
3-Point Goals — Gli. 4 (Michel 2, Ranger 1, Livingston 1), B.F. 1 (Palomares). Total Fouls — Gli. 10, B.F. 6. Fouled Out — Rams.
