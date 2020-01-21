GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team gave itself a shot at a Southern Cascade League win over visiting Bonanza, but ultimately poor free-throw shooting proved the difference as the Antlers escaped with a 41-36 victory Tuesday night.
Bonanza went 9-for-11 from the charity stripe for the game, while Glide was just 5-for-13.
"It got pretty exciting in the second half, but really the whole game came down to free throws," Glide coach Jeff Smith said.
Katelynn Stiles hit a late 3-pointer to get Glide within 38-36, but Bonanza answered with a quick transition layup to seal the win.
Emily Michel led Glide (2-12, 0-3 SCL) with eight points and Stiles finished with seven. Ruby Livingston and Kylie Anderson each scored six for the Wildcats.
Glide will visit Rogue River Thursday and Canyonville Academy Friday before hosting Butte Falls Saturday afternoon.
BONANZA (41) — Nevaeh Nelson 15, Gallagher 11, Schooler 8, C. Oates 3, Cole 2, Basso 2, Hays. Totals 15 9-11 41.
GLIDE (36) — Emily Michel 8, Stiles 7, Livingston 6, Anderson 6, Ranger 5, Rams 4, Jones, Markillie. Totals 13 5-13 36.
Bonanza;4;14;13;10;—;41
Glide;2;9;11;14;—;36
3-Point Goals — Bon. 2 (Schooler, Gallagher), Gli. 5 (Michel 2, Livingston 1, Stiles 1, Ranger 1). Total Fouls — Bon. 14, Gli. 10.
JV Score — Glide def. Bonanza.
