GLIDE — Glide's girls basketball team went scoreless in the fourth quarter as it fell 36-22 to Bonanza in Tuesday night's Southern Cascade League contest.
Johanna Pope led the Wildcats (9-12, 4-7 SCL) with seven points, while Jordan Williams and Emily Michel both added five.
"We hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to tie the game. We didn't score in the fourth, we couldn't hit a shot," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "I don't know what happened. We shot 7 of 41 from the field for the game ... we got good looks, we just couldn't score.
"(Bonanza) built a lead and spread the floor to milk the clock in the fourth. We couldn't hit a shot in response to that."
The game was tied at 22 after the third quarter. But Bonanza (11-10, 7-4) outscored Glide 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Kiki Dotson led Bonanza with 15 points.
Glide plays at Canyonville Academy Friday.
BONANZA (36) — Kiki Dotson 15, Pitcock 7, Schooler 7, Oates 7, Velik, Hansen, Lindsey, Smith. Totals 15 4-18 36.
GLIDE (22) — Johanna Pope 7, Williams 5, Michel 5, Rams 3, Belloir 2, Ranger, Livingston. Totals 7 6-10 22.
Bonanza;10;9;3;14;—;36
Glide;6;7;9;0;—;22
3-Point Goals — Bon. 2 (Pitcock, Schooler), Gli. 2 (Michel, Williams). Total Fouls — Bon. 12, Gli. 14. Fouled Out — Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.